SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,853 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.44% of SurModics worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,372,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. equities research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Knight sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,574,830 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SurModics to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

