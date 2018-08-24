Superior Gold Inc (SGI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

CVE SGI opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.62.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

