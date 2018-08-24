Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.