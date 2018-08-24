Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 279,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,693,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 107,330 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,510,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,788 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $13,124,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 674,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

