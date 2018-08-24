Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $14.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 208145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $922.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

