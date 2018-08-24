SunTrust Banks Comments on Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RARX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

