SunTrust Banks Comments on Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$28.42” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,989,000 after purchasing an additional 645,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,165.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,875.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,115,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

