Sun Life Financial INC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 864.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,721,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $118.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.