Sun Life Financial INC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,488.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Paychex by 12.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its stake in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 9.4% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Paychex stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 13,320 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $959,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

