Sun Life Financial INC Buys Shares of 31,266 Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Mizuho downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:BRX opened at $18.20 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

