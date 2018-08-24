Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in DDR Corp. (DDR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of DDR worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DDR by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DDR by 29,137.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 202,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DDR during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DDR by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DDR by 86.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,107,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get DDR alerts:

NYSE:DDR opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. DDR Corp. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto purchased 633,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,340,685.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,166,223.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

DDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DDR from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.