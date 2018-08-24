Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 1.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Coinone and Bancor Network. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $24.05 million and $224,661.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00150967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032046 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinone, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BitForex, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.