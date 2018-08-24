Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Strattec Security has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.39. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

