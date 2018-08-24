Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,640% compared to the average volume of 268 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

