Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Capital Senior Living (CSU) to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CSU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 15,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The company has a market cap of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.84 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. equities research analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $44,014.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 746,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 170,023 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,056,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 573,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

