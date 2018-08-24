Stifel Nicolaus Boosts La-Z-Boy (LZB) Price Target to $35.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 96.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

