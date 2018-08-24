Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 242,556 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,556 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,392,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,277,000 after purchasing an additional 330,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,214,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,846 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,099,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,705,000 after purchasing an additional 260,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,047,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

