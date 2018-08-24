Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Popular worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $149,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,056 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Popular stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

