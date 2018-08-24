Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 17,033 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 165.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

