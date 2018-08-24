Steelcase (SCS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $48,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $927,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

