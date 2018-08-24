State Street Corp (STT) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

