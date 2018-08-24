State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Arconic worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,387,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,570,000 after buying an additional 15,469,867 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,381,000 after buying an additional 3,425,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,736,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,277,000 after buying an additional 1,020,798 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Arconic’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

