State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 24,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of United Community Banks worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.24 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

