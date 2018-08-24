State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,960 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tableau Software Inc Class A worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $9,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,791 shares of company stock worth $104,789,689 over the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.48.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

