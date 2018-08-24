Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.25

News stories about Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (NYSE:HOT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.298517608229 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HOT stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC, formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, is a hotel and leisure company. The Company’s hotel business is focused on the global operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company manages and operates its hotel business in three hotel segments: the Americas; Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), and Asia Pacific.

