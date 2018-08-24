Stars Group Inc (TSG) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stars Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stars Group by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,152,000 after buying an additional 5,156,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

