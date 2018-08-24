Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $195,000 in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nightstar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NITE opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. sell-side analysts predict that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Nightstar Therapeutics Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.