Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 3,789 Shares of Fonar Co. (FONR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Fonar worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fonar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fonar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Fonar by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fonar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fonar by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fonar alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $36,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $32,916.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,773 shares of company stock valued at $102,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

FONR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Fonar Co. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.24.

About Fonar

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.