Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $139.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

