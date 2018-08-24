Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $265.70 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,229,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,525 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $265,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,661,000 after buying an additional 271,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after buying an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after buying an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,774,000 after buying an additional 352,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

KHC stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

