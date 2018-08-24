Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 158,026 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,894,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,026 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $155,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,973,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,920,000 after buying an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,719,000 after buying an additional 433,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,695,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,869,000 after buying an additional 300,877 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,635,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,302,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,496,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

