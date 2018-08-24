Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 5,554 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $50,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

