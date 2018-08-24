St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after buying an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,087,000 after buying an additional 962,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,560,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 10,794.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 701,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

