St. Joe (JOE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised St. Joe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.00.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 56.86%. equities analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,589,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 145,473 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 156,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 105.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.