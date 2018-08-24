SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.94. 43,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,884. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SSR Mining by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,978,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 681,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

