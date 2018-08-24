SSP Group (SSPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 685 ($8.76) to GBX 720 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 743 ($9.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 627.55 ($8.02).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 686.90 ($8.78) on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 693 ($8.86).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

