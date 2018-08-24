SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 17,584.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

