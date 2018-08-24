SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,902.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,909.55, for a total value of $3,872,567.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,908.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

