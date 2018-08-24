Sprint Corp (S) Insider John Saw Sells 260,095 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:S opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.61. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Sprint by 24.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Sprint by 2.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 725,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Sprint by 28.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 180,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sprint by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,986,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprint during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Sprint Corp is a computer and technology company in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry.

