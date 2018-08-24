Sprint Corp (S) Insider John Saw Sells 260,095 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:S opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.61. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55.
Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.
Sprint Corp is a computer and technology company in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry.
