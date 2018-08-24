Splunk’s (SPLK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

