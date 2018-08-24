Splunk (SPLK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.84.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $15.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.57. 192,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,669. Splunk has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

