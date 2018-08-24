Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Splunk worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.84.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

