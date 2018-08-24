SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,440,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after buying an additional 186,874 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 83,191 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.22 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

