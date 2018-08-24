SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $40.37.

