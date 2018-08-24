SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Stake Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 777,915 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,157,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $42.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.