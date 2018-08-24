SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Trimmed by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $96.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

