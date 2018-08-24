SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 11.57% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $147,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,460,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 895,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 17,297.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after buying an additional 1,030,599 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,258,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,751.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 607,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 598,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $33.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

