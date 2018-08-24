Sparton (SPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.96

Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Sparton (NYSE:SPA)
Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).
