Sparton (SPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.96

Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sparton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sparton by 921.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 134,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sparton (NYSE:SPA)

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

