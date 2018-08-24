SpartanNash Co to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for SpartanNash in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $723.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

In other news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,463.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

