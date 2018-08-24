Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

