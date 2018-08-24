Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

